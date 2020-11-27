Russian troops to receive over 4,700 new and repaired weapon systems in 2021

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The Russian troops will receive over 3,400 new and 1,300 repaired weapon systems in 2021, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.

"Next year, two-thirds of funds will be spent on armament purchases to achieve the planned figures. The deliveries of over 3,400 and the repair of 1,300 basic weapon systems are planned," the defense minister said at the ministry’s board meeting.

Russia’s Defense Ministry is drafting tender documentation and state contacts with authorized suppliers or contractors under the 2021 defense procurement plan. It is also concluding contracts that will enter into force after the government approves the relevant resolution, Shoigu said.

The fulfillment of the defense procurement plan "will ensure the balanced provision of the armed forces with advanced hardware," the defense chief said.

"Constant alert units will be over 71% outfitted with advanced weapon systems by early 2022 while the provision of the armed forces with military hardware will exceed 98%," Shoigu stressed.

The Russian defense minister earlier demanded that the share of advanced weaponry in the Army be increased to 70% by the end of this year.