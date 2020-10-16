Russia’s top brass kicks off drills in Caspian Sea

MAKHACHKALA, October 16. /TASS/. Naval drills involving six Russian warships, seven aircraft and over 400 troops kicked off in the Caspian Sea, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced on Friday.

"The exercise will run in the central part of the Caspian Sea north of the Absheron Peninsula. Overall, the naval maneuvers will involve six warships, seven planes and over 400 troops," the ministry said.

As Russia’s Defense Ministry stressed, the exercise running as part of a combat readiness check "poses no threat and does not restrict the economic activity of the Caspian littoral states."