Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bombers fly over Black Sea

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Two Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bombers conducted a scheduled flight over the neutral waters of the Black Sea, Russian Defense Ministry announced Wednesday.

"Two Russian Tu-22M3 long-range aviation strategic bombers conducted a scheduled flight in the air space over the neutral waters of the Black Sea," the Ministry said, adding that "at certain parts of their flight route, the planes were escorted by Russian Su-27 fighters, as well as foreign jets."

The bombers’ stayed in the air for over 5 hours, travelling for over 4,500 kilometers, the Ministry said.

The long-rang aviation planes regularly conduct flight over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the Northern Atlantic, the Black and Baltic Seas, and the Pacific Ocean. All flights of Russian Aerospace Forces’ planes take place in strict compliance with the International air law.