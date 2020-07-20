Russia to use latest anti-aircraft artillery system to develop combat robot

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The Derivatsiya-PVO anti-aircraft artillery system will eventually be fully robotized and will get a remote-controlled fire control vehicle and various drones for reconnaissance and target acquisition, CEO of the Burevestnik Central Research Institute Georgy Zakamennykh told TASS on Monday.
"The level of automatizing the processes of preparing and conducting fire, the remote control of the armament module from automated workplaces in the combat vehicle’s chassis and its provision with the advanced optoelectronic sighting system have brought the Derivatsiya-PVO combat vehicle close to performing the function of a key component of a robotized artillery complex," Zakamennykh said.
Apart from combat vehicles, the new robotized artillery weapon will also include ground-based and aerial unmanned reconnaissance and fire adjustment vehicles and remote-controlled fire systems, the chief executive said.
"The combat vehicle will be finalized to make it operate in its crewless version, create secured remote-controlled channels and upgrade the software. A lot of work still has to be carried out, including the development of the new-level domestic electronic components base," Zakamennykh said.
The Derivatsiya-PVO anti-aircraft artillery system was unveiled at the Army-2018 international arms show. The self-propelled surface-to-air artillery system is mounted on the chassis of the BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle and is outfitted with a combat module with a 57mm automatic gun.