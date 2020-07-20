Russia to use latest anti-aircraft artillery system to develop combat robot

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The Derivatsiya-PVO anti-aircraft artillery system will eventually be fully robotized and will get a remote-controlled fire control vehicle and various drones for reconnaissance and target acquisition, CEO of the Burevestnik Central Research Institute Georgy Zakamennykh told TASS on Monday.

"The level of automatizing the processes of preparing and conducting fire, the remote control of the armament module from automated workplaces in the combat vehicle’s chassis and its provision with the advanced optoelectronic sighting system have brought the Derivatsiya-PVO combat vehicle close to performing the function of a key component of a robotized artillery complex," Zakamennykh said.