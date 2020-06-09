Defense contractor to deliver 3 regiments of S-400 systems to Russian troops by 2023

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The Almaz-Antey defense manufacturer will deliver three regiments of S-400 ‘Triumf’ anti-aircraft missile systems and four sets of S-350 ‘Vityaz’ battlefield air defense launchers to the Russian troops by 2023 under new contracts signed with the Defense Ministry, the company’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The Almaz-Antey Group and the Defense Ministry of Russia have signed contracts for the delivery of three regiments of S-400 ‘Triumf’ surface-to-air missile systems and four sets of S-350 ‘Vityaz’ anti-aircraft missile launchers. All the hardware will be handed over to the Russian Armed Forces no later than 2023," the press office said in a statement.

Russia’s S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-and medium-range surface-to-air missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, and can also be used against ground installations. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of up to 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km under intensive enemy fire and jamming.

The S-350 ‘Vityaz’ surface-to-air missile system has been developed by the Almaz-Antey defense manufacturer for battlefield air defense and is capable of striking targets within a maximum radius of 60 km and at a maximum altitude of 30 km. The S-350 is designated to fight both aerodynamic and ballistic targets. An S-350 launcher carries 12 surface-to-air missiles.