Russian Baltic Fleet ships eliminate enemy submarine during drills

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The small anti-submarine warfare ships Kabardino-Balkaria and Aleksin practiced measures to eliminate a notional enemy’s submarine during drills, the Baltic Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"The naval strike force comprising the small anti-submarine warfare ships Kabardino-Balkaria and Aleksin successfully practiced measures at the Baltic Fleet’s naval ranges to search for, detect and eliminate a notional enemy’s submarine," the press office said in a statement.

The Fleet’s warships searched for the simulated enemy’s submarine with the help of sonar stations and other special equipment. The crews successfully identified the target and eliminated it with the help of anti-submarine warfare armament, the statement says.

"During the drills, the crews of the anti-submarine warfare ships accomplished a set of firings from RBU-6000 rocket launchers, and also practiced notionally employing torpedo armament against a simulated target," the Fleet’s press office said.

The combat teams of the warships’ air defense units also repelled an air attack from various altitudes and directions during the drills, the statement says.