Russian Black Sea Fleet frigates repel enemy missile strike in Mediterranean drills

SEVASTOPOL, March 27. /TASS/. Three frigates of the Black Sea Fleet operating within the Russian Navy’s permanent Mediterranean taskforce repelled a notional enemy’s missile attack, firing Kalibr cruise missiles during the drills, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"The surface action group comprising the three frigates Admiral Grigorovich, Admiral Makarov and Admiral Essen conducted missile and artillery fire against sea and air targets. Under the drills’ scenario, the notional enemy’s naval group launched a missile attack on the Black Sea Fleet’s naval taskforce," the press office said in a statement.

The naval sailors conducted electronic launches of Shtil-1 missiles against the notional cruise missiles, after which they notionally fired Kalibr strike missile systems. At the final stage, the frigates’ crews practiced joint maneuvering and held communications, anti-submarine warfare and air defense drills for the ships’ protection during their transit at sea, the statement says.

The warships like the Admiral Grigorovich represent a new series of Project 11356R/M frigates (the Project 11357 designation is also used). These frigates are designed to destroy enemy surface ships and vessels, submarines and ground installations, carry out patrols and defend sea lanes.