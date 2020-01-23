Russian Black Sea Fleet warship fires Kalibr cruise missiles during drills

SEVASTOPOL, January 23. /TASS/. The crew of the Black Sea Fleet’s small missile ship Vyshny Volochyok held drills to practice employing the Kalibr-NK cruise missile system, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"During the training exercise, the personnel of the missile and artillery combat unit of the small missile ship Vyshny Volochyok practiced the algorithm of operations to conduct electronic launches against a surface target," the press office said in a statement.

Under the drills’ scenario, the ship’s crew thwarted a notional enemy’s air attack, employing the AK-630M-2 ‘Duet’ anti-aircraft artillery system and delivering a retaliatory strike by electronically launching the Kalibr-NK missile system, the statement says.

The training exercise was held at the permanent base of the Black Sea Fleet’s ships. The drills were conducted in accordance with the Fleet’s combat training plan, the press office specified.