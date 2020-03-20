Pyotr Morgunov landing ship to be commissioned in late May

"All timetables are coordinated. In mid-April, factory sea trials will wrap up. Then, state tests, which began in parallel with the sea trials, will continue. The ship’s commissioning is scheduled for late May," he said.

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The Project 11711 Pyotr Morgunov landing ship will be commissioned to the Russian Navy in late May this year, the Yantar Shipyard spokesman Sergei Mikhailov told TASS.

On March 4, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that the Navy would receive the Pyotr Morgunov landing ship in 2020.

The Pyotr Morgunov is the second project 11711 ship, developed by the Nevskoe Design Bureau. The contract for the ship's construction was signed in September 2014, and the ship was laid down in June 2015. The ship was launched in May 2018. The first ship of this class, Ivan Gren, was commissioned in June 2018.

Since April 2019, the Yantar Shipyard conducts construction of two landing ships of modified Project 11711 — Vladimir Andreyev and Vasiliy Trushin. Compared to the initial Project 11711 design, they will have bigger displacement and will carry several helicopters.