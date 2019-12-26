Mass deliveries of fifth-generation Su-57 fighter to Russian troops to begin in 2020

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The first large-scale deliveries of the fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet to Russia’s Aerospace Force will begin already next year, CEO of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec said in a material published by RBC media group on Thursday.

"Large-scale work awaits us in 2020 to stabilize the aircraft industry… The first large-scale deliveries of the fifth-generation Su-57 aircraft will begin. Of course, these are challenging tasks that will truly mobilize us," the chief executive said, commenting on the plans for the next year.

Russia’s Sukhoi Aircraft Company signed a contract with the Defense Ministry at the Army international arms show near Moscow on August 22, 2018 for the delivery of the first two Su-57 fighters to the Russian troops. Then-Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko said that the first serial-produced Su-57 out of 15 such planes scheduled for delivery was set to arrive for the troops in 2019.