Russian Northern Fleet’s latest frigate to test-fire missile armament in White Sea

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The Northern Fleet’s cutting-edge frigate Admiral Gorshkov will test-fire missile armament in the White Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The Project 22350 lead frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov, which makes part of the Northern Fleet’s division of missile ships, will test missile weapons at the Fleet’s combat training ranges in the White Sea. The ship’s crew is currently completing preparations for its inter-base transit that will take place in coming days," the press office said, without specifying the missile types.

A set of works has been carried out aboard the frigate "to prepare the armament and equipment" for their operation and deployment in winter conditions, the press office added.

The frigate Admiral Gorshkov is the Northern Fleet’s most advanced warship. It was built at the Severnaya Shipyard in St. Petersburg in Russia’s northwest and made operational in the Fleet in July 2018. The warship successfully accomplished the tasks of several drills and round-the-world deployment. The frigate constantly takes part in Russia’s annual Main Naval Parade in Kronshtadt.

The Admiral Gorshkov is the Project 22350 lead frigate. Warships of this class displace 4,500 tonnes and can develop a speed of up to 29 knots. They are armed with Oniks and Kalibr missile launchers, and also with the Poliment-Redut surface-to-air missile system.