Russian shipbuilders at concluding stage to test cutting-edge missile corvette

ST. PETERSBURG, October 4. /TASS/. The delivery team of the Severnaya Shipyard in St. Petersburg in northwest Russia has carried out 70% of all the work as part of the shipbuilders sea trials of the Project 20385 lead corvette Gremyashchiy, the Shipyard’s press office reported on Friday.

"The Project 20385 corvette Gremyashchiy continues undergoing shipbuilders’ trials in the Baltic Sea. The shipbuilders have fully completed testing the main propulsion unit in various speed modes, the navigation and communications systems and checked the ship’s performance and maneuverability and its habitability and life support conditions," the press office said in a statement.

"The crew is checking the armament systems. Overall, the Severnaya Shipyard’s delivery team has closed 70% of performance certificates. Now the Gremyashchiy has switched to the trials of the helicopter-borne system," according to the statement.

The Gremyashchiy is the Project 20385 lead corvette laid down on February 1, 2012 and floated out in June 2017. The corvettes of this Project developed by the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau are designated to detect and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships, provide for troop landing and cope with numerous green-water tasks.

The corvette Gremyashchiy will become the first warship in the Pacific Fleet to carry Kalibr cruise missiles. The warship is expected to enter service with the Pacific Fleet by the end of 2019. Project 20385 envisages a hangar for a Ka-27 helicopter.

Project 20385 corvettes displace 2,200 tonnes, have an operating range of 3,500 miles and their sea endurance is 15 days. They are armed with Kalibr-NK universal missile systems, Redut anti-aircraft missile complexes and Paket anti-submarine warfare technology.