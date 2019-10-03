Missile corvette Smerch rejoins Russia’s Pacific Fleet after upgrade

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The corvette Smerch armed with Uran cruise missiles has re-entered service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet after its upgrade, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"The Pacific Fleet’s small missile ship Smerch has successfully completed a set of shipbuilders’ sea trials and returned for service in the Pacific Fleet’s forces," the press office said in a statement.

The upgraded warship will operate as part of the Pacific Fleet’s troops and forces in the country’s northeast, the statement says.