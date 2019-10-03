Missile corvette Smerch rejoins Russia’s Pacific Fleet after upgrade

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The corvette Smerch armed with Uran cruise missiles has re-entered service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet after its upgrade, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.
"The Pacific Fleet’s small missile ship Smerch has successfully completed a set of shipbuilders’ sea trials and returned for service in the Pacific Fleet’s forces," the press office said in a statement.
The upgraded warship will operate as part of the Pacific Fleet’s troops and forces in the country’s northeast, the statement says.
The upgrade of the missile corvette Smerch started at the North-Eastern Repair Center in 2017. Over this period, the warship has been rearmed with Uran cruise missiles to replace the Malakhit missile system. Now the Smerch carries 16 Uran cruise missiles. The shipbuilders have repaired some of the warship’s systems and assemblies and installed more advanced artillery armament.
In September 2019, at the concluding stage of the shipbuilders’ sea trials, the upgraded corvette Smerch held a series of missile and artillery firings in the Sea of Japan against naval and air targets, employing its new Osa-MA air defense missile system, its new AK-176MA artillery gun and the AK-630 30mm six-barrel artillery weapon.