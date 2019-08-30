Six states seek to buy Russia’s Mi-28NE attack helicopter, says defense cooperation agency

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, August 29. /TASS/. Six foreign customers have sent in requests for purchasing Russia’s Mi-28NE attack helicopter since 2015, the press-service of the federal service for military technical cooperation said at the international aerospace show MAKS-2019 on Friday.

"Since 2015 the federal service for military-technical cooperation has received six requests for the helicopter Mi-28NE. Among the partners who have shown interest in this machine are countries in Southeast Asia and the Middle East and CSTO members-states," the press-service said.

Earlier, Algeria ordered 42 attack helicopters Mi-28NE. The supplies began in May 2016. Twelve helicopters were provided at the first stages of the contract.

Mi-28NE is an all-weather attack helicopter. Its main tasks are the elimination of armored vehicles and low-flying low-speed air targets, air reconnaissance and identification of targets for combat helicopters and planes. It is armed with guided and unguided missiles and a 30-mm gun.