Brazil to continue to promote peace in Ukraine — Lula da Silva’s associate

RIO DE JANEIRO, August 21. /TASS/. Brazil remains committed to actively pursuing a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine, Jose Dirceu, an ally of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and a leading ideologue of the ruling Workers' Party, stated in an interview with TASS.

"From the very first days of the conflict, President Lula da Silva has engaged in ongoing dialogue with Moscow, Beijing, and Kiev," Dirceu recalled. He emphasized that "Brazil's stance is grounded in the Constitution, which explicitly mandates promoting peaceful resolutions to international disputes and respecting the sovereignty of other nations."

Dirceu further highlighted the president's personal involvement in seeking diplomatic solutions. "I can confirm that President Lula da Silva is actively working on developing concrete peace proposals in collaboration with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira," he said.

When asked about the prospects for reaching an agreement, Dirceu stressed the importance of considering Russia's security concerns. "Any potential peace agreement must safeguard Russia's core strategic and defense interests, just as it must ensure the security of all parties involved," he noted.

He also pointed to the broader implications of the Ukrainian crisis, noting its severe impact on the global economy, especially Europe. "For me, it is evident: we must put an end to the conflict and halt the bloodshed that is wreaking havoc on the global economy," Dirceu concluded.