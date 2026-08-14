French court rejects ex-RT bureau head’s appeal against her deportation

PARIS, August 14. /TASS/. Paris’ Administrative Court has once again turned down an appeal by former head of RT's bureau in France Ksenia Fyodorova challenging her deportation, AFP reported.

According to the court, "the condition of urgency required for the issuance of an interim ruling suspending enforcement has not been met." In early August, the court had also stated that there were insufficient grounds to suspend the decision in the interests of "the urgent protection of fundamental freedoms."

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez told the BFMTV television channel earlier that the country’s authorities were working to expel Fyodorova. The economy and finance ministry blocked her French accounts. However, her residence permit had earlier been extended for ten more years. French President Emmanuel Macron refused to comment on why she had been granted a residence permit extension, saying that such issues are beyond his competences.

Fyodorova, the winner of the 2008 TEFI prize, or Russian national television award, in the category "Information Program," was put in charge of RT France in 2017. She reported the bureau’s closure in 2023 after its accounts were frozen. She currently takes part in programs on the French news channel CNews as an analyst.

Deputy director of the Russian foreign ministry’s information and press department, Alexey Fadeyev, slammed the French interior ministry’s decision as "an act of reprisal against a rebellious journalist." According to Fadeyev, this step was not a surprise for Russia as France tends to "see a Russian trail" behind all of the country’s problems.