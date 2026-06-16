Top Iranian diplomat says new Iran-US talks to start after memorandum signing

TEHRAN, June 16. /TASS/. A new round of talks between Iran and the United States on lifting sanctions and resolving the conflict around the Iranian nuclear program will begin as soon as the two countries sign a memorandum of understanding in Geneva on Friday, the Islamic Republic’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi announced.

"A memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States was finalized on Sunday and it will be officially signed – perhaps, on Friday – at a venue to be determined later. Simultaneously, a new round of talks between Iran and the United States to reach a final agreement will kick off," Iran’s top diplomat said at a meeting with foreign ambassadors.

Earlier, officials from the United States, Iran and Pakistan, which has acted as a mediator, confirmed that Washington and Tehran had reached an agreement. The deal is expected to be signed in Geneva on June 19. According to Tehran, during a 60-day period after the signing the sides will discuss Iran’s nuclear program, as they agreed that the US maritime blockade measures against Iran will end from June 15 and military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, will cease immediately and permanently.