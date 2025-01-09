Chadian government to probe attack on presidential palace — foreign minister

NAIROBI, January 9. /TASS/. The authorities of Chad have launched an investigation into the attack on the country's presidential residence, Chadian Foreign Minister Abderaman Koulamallah said on Thursday.

"We are waiting for the arrival of the prosecutor to show you what has actually happened. The situation is completely under control. There was a minor incident. We mobilized defense and security forces and everything was eliminated," he said in an address to the nation. The authorities will conduct a thorough investigation to identify all those responsible for the attack and do everything possible to prevent similar incidents, the minister added.

Late on January 8, an intense gunfire erupted around the National Square and the presidential palace, plunging the capital into an atmosphere of tension for some time, Alwihda Info reported. Armored vehicles and special units were deployed in the streets of N'Djamena to secure the area and calm the population.

At least 19 people, including 18 gun shooters, were killed as a result. The attackers were linked to the Boko Haram terrorist group, the Tchad 24 TV channel quoted intelligence sources as saying.

Chad is a country located in a volatile region, and it regularly faces terrorist attacks, especially in the Lake Chad area on the border with Nigeria and Cameroon, where Islamist group Boko Haram is active."