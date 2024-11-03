Presidential runoff election kicks off in Moldova

CHISINAU, November 3. /TASS/. Moldova is holding the second round of its presidential election on Sunday.

Incumbent President Maia Sandu and former Prosecutor General Alexandr Stoianoglo, who opposes Chisinau’s current policy of confrontation with Moscow, are facing each other in the runoff.

As many as 11 candidates took part in the first round of the presidential election on October 20 but none was able to win by receiving a majority of votes. Sandu garnered 42.49% of the vote, and Stoianoglo gained 25.95%. On the same day, the country held a referendum on constitutional amendments aimed at reaffirming Moldova’s pro-EU policy, which were supported by only 50.35% of voters.

Voting in the runoff will end at 9:00 p.m. local time (7:00 p.m. GMT). The election will be considered valid if one-fifth of voters cast their ballots. The candidate who receives a majority of votes will become president.