Naftogaz files requests for seizure of Russian property in UK, US — newspaper

HELSINKI, October 31. /TASS/. Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz has filed requests for the seizure of Russian state property in the UK and the US, the Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat reported citing Vladyslava Smolinska, head of communications at Naftogaz.

On October 29, a Helsinki court told TASS that the court's August 13 decision stipulated seizing movable and/or immovable property of the Russian Federation in Finland in the amount of about $5 billion. The action was precipitated by a claim from six Ukrainian energy companies, including Naftogaz. According to the Russian embassy, the arrest was imposed on more than 40 real estate objects.

As the newspaper notes, citing Smolinska, Naftogaz has filed similar applications in other countries where, according to the company's assessment, Russian state assets are located. According to Naftogaz, in addition to Finland, seizure applications have also been filed in the UK and the US.

As the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper reported, the seizures in Finland are connected to the company's pursuit of $5 billion from Russia, following a ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration regarding compensation for assets allegedly lost in Crimea.