Trump accuses Biden, Harris of disliking Americans, calling them 'garbage'

NEW YORK, October 30. /TASS/. Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump has accused the Democratic administration of disliking American people and conducting a "campaign of hate."

"While I am running a campaign of positive solutions to save America, Kamala Harris is running a campaign of hate. She has spent all week comparing her political opponents to the most evil mass murderers in history. Now, on top of everything, Joe Biden calls our supporters 'garbage,'" he wrote on his X page.

"You can’t lead America if you don’t love the American People. Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have shown they are both unfit to be President of the United States," Trump stressed.

On October 28, at a Donald Trump rally, standup comedian Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage." Trump campaign headquarters soon denounced the unfortunate joke, noting that it did not reflect the Republican candidate’s views or his campaign.

On October 29, US President Joe Biden said that "the only garbage I see floating out there is [Trump’s] supporters." On the following day, the US leader tried to mitigate his remarks, noting on his X page that he "referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump's supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage.".