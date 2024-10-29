Helsinki court passes two judgments on seizure of Russian assets, keeps details secret

HELSINKI, October 29. /TASS/. The District Court of Helsinki informed TASS about two decisions on the seizure of Russian assets in the country, with all official court documents being classified.

"Case H 706/2024/6308 pertains to an application to enforce an arbitration award and case T 706/2024/6305 - to a relief measure (property seizure for the consideration period). In accordance with article 8(3) of the Law on openness of court proceedings in general jurisdiction courts, procedural documents in these cases remain confidential. The district court issued a temporary court injunction in this instance," the court informed.

Russia will judicially challenge the potential confiscation of its assets in Finland after Ukraine filed a relevant lawsuit, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on October 29. Finnish mass media reported the seizure of several real properties in Helsinki and on the Aland Islands, including the plot of land where the Russian center for science and culture sits. The Finnish authorities provided no official notification about the seizure of the Russian property, the Russian Embassy in Finland told TASS on October 28.