UN can't put out fire of war in Middle East — Iranian president

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. The UN Security Council and other international institutions have demonstrated their inability to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and to end Israel's confrontation with Lebanon’s Shia group Hezbollah, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said at the BRICS Plus/Outreach plenary session.

"The fire of war is still raging in the Palestinian Gaza Strip and Lebanese cities, and international institutions and structures led by the UN Security Council, which is supposed to be the driving force for international peace and security, cannot extinguish the flames of this crisis," he stated.

According to Pezeshkian, Israel, "disregarding international norms, has violated the sovereignty of many countries, crossed all red lines, written another dark page in the history of its crimes, and unleashed a new wave of violence and terror." The president emphasized that the security of the Middle East is now under threat.

Pezeshkian also pointed out that "due to [Israel's] unwavering support from Western countries led by the United States, achieving peace and ending the war has become impossible."

The 16th BRICS summit, which has become a key event of Russia's chairmanship in the association, is taking place in Kazan on October 22-24. On the second day of the summit, the participants adopted the Kazan Declaration. The main topics of the document include the development of the association, its position on global issues, settlement of regional crises, including those in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The BRICS group was established in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia joined the association. The Kazan Summit was the first time they participated as full members.