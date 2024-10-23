BRICS set to jointly shape multipolar world — Putin

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. All partners of the BRICS association are set to form a more democratic and multipolar international system, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, speaking at the BRICS Summit.

"It is of fundamental importance that all BRICS partners are determined to continue working together as closely as possible to build a more democratic, inclusive, and multipolar international system. We are united by the understanding that together we are capable of implementing the most impressive and truly ambitious projects and initiatives," he said.

The president noted that the reports from the BRICS financial and business leaders presented at the meeting were "very interesting." He emphasized that an urgent task for the group is to promote the use of national currencies to finance trade and investment. "Of course, we also express our general approval of the activities of the BRICS Women's Business Alliance, which was established to help the best part of humankind promote business, establish contacts, and realize promising initiatives," the head of state added.