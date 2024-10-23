World views BRICS as way to weaken dollar hegemony — president of Iran

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. Cooperation in BRICS is capable of reducing to zero the hegemony of the dollar turned by the US into the weapon and the tool of control over other countries, President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian said at the BRICS Summit.

"The majority of countries is not happy at present that the United States uses the dollar as the weapon or the tool of control of other countries and for solution of their internal and financial problems. The world views BRICS as the way of weakening the dollar hegemony and increasing payments in national currencies," Pezeshkian said, cited by his press service.

"These steps, along with the start of application of digital currencies and a platform for the use of new financial mechanisms and technologies of financial messages exchange conform to main goals of BRICS," the president added.