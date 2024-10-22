Serbian Deputy PM Vulin arrives in Kazan to participate in BRICS Summit

KAZAN, October 22. /TASS/. Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin has already arrived in Kazan to participate in the BRICS Summit, his office told TASS.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said earlier that the country will be represented at the summit by Vulin, Defense Minister Bratislav Gasic, Economy Minister Adriana Mesarovic and Minister Nenad Popovic, who oversees international economic cooperation.

The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, is being held in Kazan on October 22-24. The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, became its full-fledged members. The Kazan Summit will be the first to be attended by the new members of the association. Representatives of over 30 countries are expected to take part.