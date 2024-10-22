West panic-stricken over illegal migration, Hungarian PM says

BUDAPEST, October 22. /TASS/. Western leaders are alarmed by the growth of illegal migration they cannot cope with because of their bad decision-making, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated at a press conference following a trilateral meeting in the Slovak city of Komarno.

Orban has held a trilateral meeting with his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on tackling illegal migration and protecting the borders of the European Union (EU). "Western leaders are panic-stricken over illegal migration," he said.

"Only bad decisions can be made in panic, the suspension of the Schengen Agreement and resuming border controls is an example," he noted. Therefore, the prime minister explained, "illegal migration is actually destroying the greatest achievement of the European Union, which is free movement across its borders."

"It was foreseeable that the crime rate would increase, while the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum would not solve the problem, rather worsen it, hence this pact is the problem itself," the MTI news agency said, quoting Orban’s words. In recent years, Hungary has refused to comply with the EU decisions on migration and, in particular, to host migrants and refugees from Asia and Africa on its territory.