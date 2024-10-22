Hezbollah movement claims responsibility for attack on Netanyahu's home

BEIRUT, October 22. /TASS/. Lebanon’s Shia group Hezbollah is responsible for the October 19 attack on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's house, Mohammed Afif, head of the organization's information service, said at a press conference in Beirut.

"The Islamic Resistance takes full and exclusive responsibility for the operation in Caesarea and the attack on the home of war criminal Netanyahu," Afif emphasized.

Earlier, Netanyahu accused "agents of Iran" of trying to kill him along with his wife during a drone attack near the city of Caesarea on October 19, and said that this would not force Israel to abandon continuing military operations against Hezbollah and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas. In turn, Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser to the Prime Minister's Office, told TASS that the drone was fired at Netanyahu's house. According to him, the incident did not cause any casualties, while "the prime minister himself and his wife were not at home" at the time of the attack.