Georgian security service warns of fakes with government officials ahead of elections

TBILISI, October 16. /TASS/. Some Georgian citizens are planning to release fake audio and video recordings with government officials to destabilize the situation in the country ahead of the parliamentary election, the Georgian State Security Service reported.

"A few days before the parliamentary election, some groups close to political circles are planning to use artificial intelligence and some other modern technologies to create and distribute fake video and audio materials with government officials," the statement said.

According to the State Security Service, this will be done to provoke confrontation between the branches of government, as well as between the authorities and the Georgian Orthodox Church, and to worsen relations with the West.

The fake information will be presented as material leaked from the state security service. Its creators hope that in this way they can raise the protest spirit and create hotbeds of destabilization in the country. "We are closely monitoring the activities of the said groups and in case of any violation, appropriate legal actions will be taken," the State Security Service concluded.

Georgia will hold parliamentary elections on October 26. The ruling party, which has been in power for 12 years, will try to win again for the fourth time in a row. Its main opponent is the United National Movement. A party must pass the five-percent threshold to win seats in the parliament.