Hungary opposes plans to drop EU’s principle of unanimity, top diplomat says

BUDAPEST, October 15. /TASS/. Budapest calls for preserving the principle of unanimity in the European Union’s decision-making, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said at a press conference in Luxembourg dedicated to the start of talks on Albania’s EU accession.

Asked if Hungary planned to give up its veto right in order not to impede others from implementing their decisions, he said: "Giving up the unanimity requirement would lead to the ruining of the European Union."

"In case unanimity was eliminated, it would downgrade the smaller or mid-size member states because in case of no need for unanimity, the big ones would decide about important issues," Szijjarto stressed.

In recent years, Hungary has repeatedly blocked the EU’s decisions on various issues, including the conflict in Ukraine and migration, facing discontent from Brussels and other European capitals. Still, Budapest has no plans to change its stance, saying that it’s based on national interests and is fully in line with agreements on the EU’s activities.

The issue of abandoning the principle of unanimity and making political decisions by a simple majority has been raised repeatedly in internal EU debates but member states have so far been unable to reach an agreement. Apart from Hungary, a number of other countries, including Eastern European nations, stand for maintaining the status quo.