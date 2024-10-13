No decision to supply THAAD system to Israel made yet, Pentagon says

WASHINGTON, October 13. /TASS/. The United States has not yet decided to transfer the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system to Israel, a spokesperson of the Department of Defense told TASS.

"A decision has not yet been made," the Pentagon spokesperson said, responding to the request to comment on information about the possible delivery appeared in mass media.

The Israeli news portal Ynet said earlier that Washington intends to deliver such system to Israel to counter the potential attack by ballistic missiles from Iran amid escalation of tensions in the region.