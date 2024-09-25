Israeli strikes on Baalbek-Hermel leave four dead, 38 wounded

BEIRUT, September 25. /TASS/. Israeli Air Force fighter jets have resumed airstrikes on eastern and northeastern regions of Lebanon, targeting rear bases and ammunition depots of the Shiite Hezbollah organization, according to the emergency committee of the Health Ministry.

This morning's air raids resulted in four fatalities and 38 injuries. There is currently no information regarding whether the casualties were civilians or members of armed groups.

Lebanese public figure Mohammed Sahili told a TASS correspondent that during these strikes the Israelis use powerful bombs provided to them by the US. According to him, they use them to hit targets in mountain gorges and hard-to-reach areas on the border with Syria.

"More than 40 towns and cities in the Beqaa Valley, mainly in the vicinity of Baalbek and Hermel, were bombed," he said. "It seems that the Israeli command has staked on destroying the rear infrastructure of the resistance forces," he added.

On September 24, 12 people were killed and about 500 injured in eastern and northeastern Lebanon.