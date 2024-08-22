West fails to vilify China-Russia relations — expert

BEIJING, August 22. /TASS/. Attempts by the United States and NATO countries to smear Sino-Russian relations have failed and only led Western companies to lose sales markets, expert of the Center for Russian Studies at the East China Normal University (Shanghai) Cui Heng said.

"The Russian people have the right to life and economic development. When Western firms leave Russia, it is only natural that [businesses from] China and other countries in the global South will take their place there," the Global Times quoted the expert who commented on the situation in Beijing-Moscow relations amid Premier Li Qiang's visit to Russia. "The United States and its satellites are hardly in a position to point fingers at this point," the expert added.

He also noted that the US and NATO "tried to stigmatize and interrupt Sino-Russian relations, but these attempts failed." Cui Heng emphasized that China and Russia "are only doing what they need to do to shield their peoples from the harmful effects of Western sanctions."

On August 20, the premier of China's State Council arrived in Russia on an official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. On Wednesday, Li Qiang was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The same day the Chinese head of government held a meeting with his Russian counterpart.