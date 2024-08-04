Eight people killed in Israeli Air Force strike on Gaza refugee camp

DUBAI, August 4. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces carried out an air strike on a refugee camp in the city of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, killing eight people, Lebanese TV channel Al Mayadeen reported.

According to the report, the strike hit a house where people were staying. A child was among the dead.

The situation in the Middle East has sharply escalated after militants of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas entered Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, accompanied by the killing of residents of border settlements and the taking of hostages. The situation has escalated dramatically once again after the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah senior commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut. Hamas and Hezbollah placed responsibility on Israel and warned about their response.