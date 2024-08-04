PARIS, August 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is forced to make concessions due to failures on the front and discontent of the population, Florian Philippot, leader of French political party Les Patriotes, said.

"Zelensky surrenders amid the discontent of his fellow citizens and failures on the front," he wrote on his X page.

The politician pointed out that now the Ukrainian leader "allows for the possibility of territorial concessions and considers the participation of Russian representatives in ‘peace summits’ on Ukrainian issue necessary." "Zelensky realized that the flow of Western weapons is drying up and he is doomed," Philippot emphasized.

Earlier, Zelensky said in an interview with Le Monde newspaper that the second conference on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict will not bring results if Russia's representatives do not participate in it.

The first conference on Ukraine was held on June 15-16 in the Swiss city of Burgenstock at the initiative of the Ukrainian side. The final communique of the summit was not signed by Armenia, Bahrain, Brazil, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Mexico, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the Vatican. Russia was not invited to Burgenstock. Delegations of most UN member states were also absent. According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the conference was a complete fiasco, and such events cannot serve as a basis for sustainable peace.