Thousands take to streets in Berlin to rally for peace, against arms deliveries

BERLIN, August 3. /TASS/. Thousands of people took to the streets for a demonstration under the slogan "Unity, Right and Freedom - Movement" in downtown Berlin, speaking out for peace, liberty and democracy and protesting against arms deliveries, including to Ukraine, a TASS correspondent reported.

The Querdenker movement, which opposed the government-imposed measures during the coronavirus pandemic, organized the event. Many demonstrators carried blue flags with the dove of peace and German flags as well as banners calling for peace and stopping arms shipments. Some protesters had Russian tricolors in their hands.

Initially, 5,000 people had registered for the demonstration. The organizers said about 7,000 participants. According to the TASS correspondent’s estimates, the number is much higher. The demonstration was peaceful. About 500 police officers were deployed to ensure public order.