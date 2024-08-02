US set to almost complete troops withdrawal from Niger next week — report

WASHINGTON, August 2. /TASS/. The US is set to almost wrap up the pullout of its troops from Niger on August 5, the Defense News reported, citing sources.

According to the report, US servicemen will leave the country’s second and last Nigerien military base. But one of the sources said this does not mean the US have no troops left in the West African country. The Pentagon has not yet responded to a request from TASS to comment on the report.

According to the Defense News, the US spent more than $100 million to build Air Base 201, which was completed just five years ago. The US armed forces are leaving several pieces of military equipment in Niger because transportation costs would exceed their purchasing price.

Last week, General Kenneth Eckman, a spokesman for the US Africa Command, said the withdrawal of US troops from the West African country would be completed in early August.

In March, Niger tore up the military agreement with the US that allowed the establishment of a drone base in the north of the African country. Niger said the deal did not meet the interests of its people. At the end of 2023, there were about 1,100 US military personnel in Niger, most of them stationed at a base near Agadez in the north of the country.

Before the coup in the summer of 2023 that removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power, replacing him with the head of the presidential guard, Abdourahmane Tchiani, US military personnel helped the country’s armed forces with training and intelligence operations.