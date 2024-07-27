Kiev wants to put together plan by December for achieving peace in Ukraine

TOKYO, July 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky plans to draw up a plan by the end of November to achieve peace in Ukraine, according to his interview with Japan’s NHK television.

"I have set this task before my administration and our diplomatic team. I think the plan will be ready by the end of November," he told the television channel.

Zelensky expressed confidence that strengthening the Ukrainian army, support from the US and other countries, and international diplomatic pressure on Russia are "three components that will bring the war to a just end."

The Ukrainian president said that he had received informal proposals to freeze the conflict, but rejected them. He added the centerpiece of plan will be the issue of Ukraine's territorial integrity, and this topic will be discussed with the countries concerned.

On June 14, Putin held at a meeting with the Foreign Ministry leadership where he listed conditions for the settlement of the situation in Ukraine. Among them are the withdrawal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Donbass and Novorossiya and Kiev's pledge not to join NATO or any other blocs. Ukraine should also remain neutral and commit to having no nuclear weapons, while sanctions against Russia should be dropped. Putin warned that if Ukraine and the West rejected these conditions, they could change in the future. Kiev rejected the Russian peace plan.