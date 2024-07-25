Putin, Lukashenko meet on Valaam Island in Russia ahead of bilateral talks — agency

MINSK, July 25. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko respectively, has met on the island of Valaam (Lake Ladoga) in Karelia, Belarusian news agency BelTA reported on Thursday.

"When in the Valaam Monastery of the Transfiguration of the Savior, the heads of state visited the Church of the Smolensk Icon of the Mother of God on the grounds of the Smolensk hermitage," BelTA reported.

Lukashenko is currently on an official to Russia and during this visit the leaders of the two countries are set to discuss key issues in the development of Belarusian-Russian relations, promotion of allied projects, regional security as well the topical issues on the global agenda.

According to BelTA, "the heads of state have previously visited the island together twice. Last year, also in July, they visited the Valaam Monastery of the Transfiguration of the Savior."

"For the first time, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin visited Valaam together in July 2019," the agency added.