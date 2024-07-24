Ivanishvili targeted by the same forces that attacked Trump and Fico — Georgian PM

TBILISI, July 24. /TASS/. An assassination attempt on Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder of the "Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia" ruling party, was planned by the same forces that tried to kill Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and former US president Donald Trump, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

"Recently, 2 terrorist attacks, one in Slovakia and another in the US, have been issued. They have a common style that characterizes the same global political powers," said Kobakhidze at a briefing.

He added that the plotting of a terrorist attack in Georgia is a matter of concern, and the fact that Georgian security service is investigating the Ivanishvili assassination attempt shows that there are threats in Georgia as well.

Earlier, the State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) announced the investigation of Ivanishvili’s assassination planned by former representatives of Georgian authorities that moved to Ukraine. According to the service’s data, the goals of Ivanishvili’s murder are mass disturbances, weakening of the government and its further overthrow by "destructive powers." A criminal case has been opened on charges of preparation of a terrorist act and conspiracy or rebellion for the purpose of violent change in the constitutional structure of Georgia.

In May, attackers attempted to kill Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. On July 13, they tried to assassinate Donald Trump at a pre-election rally in the city of Butler in Pennsylvania.