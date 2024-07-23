Biden confirms plans to address nation on July 24

WASHINGTON, July 23. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden confirmed that he would address the nation on the subject of withdrawal from the US presidential race on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow evening at 8 PM ET [midnight GMT], I will address the nation from the Oval Office on what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people," Biden wrote on the US president’s official page on the X social network.

It will be Biden’s first public speech delivered after he withdrew from the presidential race. The incumbent US president has remained in self-isolation in his Delaware residence since he tested positive for the novel coronavirus on July 17.

The US Presidential election will take place on November 5. Biden was supposed to represent the Democratic Party, but, following the failed performance at the debate with Republican Donald Trump on June 27, the Democrats started pressing him to withdraw from the race. On July 21, Biden decided to drop out of the race and endorsed the nomination of Vice President Kamala Harris.