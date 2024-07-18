Vucic advocates for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, 'priority is to stop the war'

BERLIN, July 18. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic spoke in favor of a ceasefire in Ukraine in an interview with the German newspaper Handelsblatt.

The president was asked what advice he would give to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to achieve peace in Ukraine. He responded by saying that the German chancellor had advisers for that. "But if he really wanted to know what I think, I would say: conclude a ceasefire as soon as possible. It doesn't matter on what terms. Discuss the terms afterwards, whether this is NATO membership, EU membership or territorial issues," Vucic added. "The priority is to stop the war," the Serbian president stressed.

Vucic also believes that "the situation in Ukraine will get worse."

On June 22, the British newspaper Financial Times reported that Serbia had supplied Ukraine’s Western allies with ammunition worth a total of about 800 million euros since 2022. When asked to comment on that, Vucic said his country was not selling weapons to either Russia or Ukraine. "What other countries do with the ammunition is not our responsibility," he said then.