Creation of BRICS parliament crucial to address challenges of global South — Indian expert

NEW DELHI, July 17. /TASS/. The creation of the BRICS parliamentary body may play an important role in addressing the issues of the developing countries of the global South, Rajoli Siddharth Jayaprakash, a researcher at the Observer Research Foundation think tank, told TASS.

According to him, India views BRICS from the perspective of reforming the international system through better governance and reforms. The analyst believes that the creation of a parliament within the association would become a manifestation of India's multipolar vision. "The BRICS parliament can play a crucial role in issues pertaining to the global South, the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals, creating a Global South discourse on combating climate change, and mechanisms that can streamline and promote BRICS trade and investment, through potential legislation on standards and patents," Jayaprakash emphasized. "A proper parliamentary framework and enhanced cooperation among nations on pressing issues of the present World is critical," he added.

The expert also pointed out the important role of trade development within BRICS. "With trade taking place in national currencies, as an economic impetus can translate to complex interdependence which can generate political will to cooperate better in legislative frameworks such as the BRICS parliament," the expert said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin, addressing the participants of the BRICS Parliamentary Forum held in St. Petersburg on July 11-12, said that BRICS may get an institutionalized parliamentary body in the future.

Russia took over the BRICS chairmanship on January 1. The group now includes ten countries. The BRICS group has seen two waves of expansion since its emergence in 2006. In 2011, South Africa joined the original membership, which included Brazil, Russia, India and China. In August 2023, six new members, including Argentina, were invited to join the association. Buenos Aires changed its mind in late December last year. Five new members, Egypt, Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia, officially joined the group on January 1, 2024.