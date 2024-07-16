OHCHR probing into NYT report about Russian captive shot dead by Ukrainian troops

GENEVA, July 16 ./TASS/. The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) is verifying the evidence cited in The New York Times (NYT) about the killing of a wounded Russian prisoner by Ukrainian servicemen, Spokesperson Elizabeth Throssel told TASS.

When asked whether the OHCHR knows about the facts mentioned in the article, she said "We are checking with colleagues."

"We are aware of recent reports about the executions of Russian POWs on the battlefield upon their capture by Ukrainian armed forces, and are following up on these, as well as on several other allegations of incidents," she went on to say, adding that the office has been "documenting and reporting on cases of executions of prisoners of war" since the start of the special military operation.

The New York Times reported on July 6 that Ukrainian servicemen had killed an unarmed wounded Russian prisoner who was injured and seeking medical attention. The newspaper cited a German medic of a foreign mercenary unit involved in the fighting, Caspar Grosse, who witnessed the incident. He said he saw a Russian "soldier plead for medical attention in a mix of broken English and Russian," but one of the Ukrainian soldiers "fired his weapon into the Russian soldier’s torso" <...> and another soldier "just shot him in the head," the paper wrote. Grosse claimed that these types of incidents are not uncommon.