Propaganda war between Koreas heats up as Kim Jong Un’s sister chimes in

SEOUL, July 16. /TASS/. Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea has threatened South Korea with serious repercussions if the South Korean side persists in launching balloons with propaganda leaflets across the border.

In a press statement, published by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), she noted that 29 large balloons were recently found again on the southern border and some deeper areas in North Korea. Kim noted that North Korea issued "a stern warning" and cautioned that the South Korean side "should be ready for paying a gruesome and dear price." She added that if South Korea persists, "the mode of counteraction of the DPRK will inevitably be changed."

The propaganda activity on the border increased at the end of May. South Korea resumed using loudspeakers for propaganda statements and launching balloons with leaflets. In response, Pyongyang launched balloons filled with trash and waste toward South Korea.