US Secret Service enhances Trump’s security for remainder of election campaign

WASHINGTON, July 15. /TASS/. The US Secret Service has enhanced ex-President Donald Trump’s security following the attempt on his life at a rally in Pennsylvania, the agency’s Director Kimberly Cheatle said in a statement.

"In addition to the additional security enhancements we provided former President Trump’s detail in June, we have also implemented changes to his security detail since Saturday to ensure his continued protection for the [Republican Party’s] convention and the remainder of the campaign," the statement reads.

On July 14, the New York Post reported that Trump moves around the United States with only a barebones security detail, a far cry from the number of security personnel accompanying sitting heads of state. The former president's guards do not receive any resources from the US government to counter possible sniper attacks and provide him with air security.

The assassination attempt on Trump took place on July 13 at an election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. A bullet grazed the ex-president’s ear, but he is in stable condition. As a result of the shooting, one of his supporters was killed. The attacker, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by Secret Service officers. The motives of the perpetrator are still unknown.