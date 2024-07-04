Cooperation at SCO can lay ground for Eurasian security architecture — declaration

ASTANA, July 4. /TASS/. Cooperation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) can form the basis for building indivisible security across Eurasia, according to the Astana declaration adopted following the meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State in the capital of Kazakhstan.

"[SCO] member states stress that cooperation at the organization can form the basis for establishing the architecture of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia," the document reads.

In signing the declaration, the member countries agreed to "take measures toward preventing any activity contradicting with the principles of state sovereignty or territorial integrity on their soil."