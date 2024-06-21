UN to accept Russia removing Taliban from list of banned organizations as fact — official

UNITED NATIONS, June 21. /TASS/. The United Nations will accept it as an accomplished fact when Russia removes Taliban from its list of outlawed organizations, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan Roza Otunbayeva said.

"It [will be] a fact of life and there will be nothing to discuss. As far as I understand a relevant decree will soon be signed by [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and the Taliban will be removed from the list of terrorist organizations. A seminal step has been taken by Kazakhstan, as you know. This is a political decision of these countries and we will simply accept this fact," she said in reply to a TASS question.

Russian presidential envoy for Afghanistan and director of the foreign ministry’s second Asia department Zamir Kabulov told TASS earlier that Russia’s foreign and justice ministries had called on the president to withdraw the Taliban from the register of banned organizations. Later, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that this initiative reflected the objective reality.