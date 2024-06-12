Russian Pacific Fleet’s Alatau rescue tug enters Red Sea

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. The Alatau rescue tugboat of the Russian Pacific Fleet has sailed through the Bab-al-Mandeb Strait into the Red Sea, the fleet’s press service said.

"The crew of the Alatau rescue tugboat of the Pacific Fleet, while performing the tasks of the long-distance mission, has crossed the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait and entered the Red Sea," the press service said.

It added that before entering the Red Sea, the ship had successfully sailed across the Gulf of Aden where the crew conducted a drill training its actions in helping a ship in distress at sea.

The Alatau is continuing to accomplish the tasks of its long-distance deployment in the Red Sea, the fleet’s press service said.