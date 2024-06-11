{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Switzerland summit outcome statement not to include demand for troops withdrawal — TV

The outcome statement is expected to reflect the issue of security of nuclear power plants and food security, NHK reported
© Alexei Konovalov/TASS/Archive

TOKYO, June 11. /TASS/. The joint outcome statement of the summit in Switzerland’s Buergenstock will not include a demand for withdrawal of Russian troops due to the position of a number of countries that assign high importance to their relations with Russia, NHK reported. According to the TV channel, the draft document will only include 3 out of Zelensky’s 10-point plan.

The outcome statement is expected to reflect the issue of security of nuclear power plants and food security, liberation of captives and return of children that Russia has been accused of abducting and has repeatedly denied all allegations.

The document also underscores that, involvement of all sides is necessary in order to achieve peace; it points out the importance of Russia’s participation in discussions on this matter.

An NHK diplomatic source explained the absence of clauses that Kiev insists on by the position of a number of developing Asian and Middle Eastern countries that assign high importance to their relations with Russia. Zelensky made it his priority to achieve an accord with all participants of the meeting with Switzerland and to develop a joint statement, the TV channel notes. Overall, representatives of 90 nations and international organizations are expected to attend the meeting, which will take place on June 15-16.

Tags
UkraineSwitzerlandVladimir ZelenskyMilitary operation in Ukraine
More and more countries approve Chinese-Brazilian consensus on Ukraine — Foreign Minister
According to Wang Yi, it is necessary to aspire to make the BRICS’ role in global management increasingly significant
Ukrainian troops no longer evacuate their wounded in Chasovoy Yar — DPR adviser
According to Igor Kimakovsky, Russia forces have reached serious success in the city of Chasovoy Yar
Mercenaries from Georgia, Canada, Poland, US most active in Ukraine, DPR head says
The Russian Investigative Committee has a ballpark figure on the number of foreigners engaged in the Ukraine conflict, Denis Pushilin added
Russian aerospace forces strike terrorists bases in two Syrian governorates
The Russian aerospace forces delivered six airstrikes on places of the deployment of militants who left the al-Tanf area
China suggests real peace conference on Ukraine be convened — top diplomat
Wang Yi stressed that all parties to the conflict should be equally represented at a conference on settling the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which should look at "all peace settlement scenarios"
India interested in Russian neural network for detecting stroke
The CIS countries are interested in using this neural network as well, NtechLab CEO Alexey Palamarchuk said
Lavrov, his Iranian counterpart discuss work on cooperation agreement
The top Russian diplomat reiterated his deep condolences to the Iranian counterpart over the tragic death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, saying they did a lot for the development of multifaceted cooperation between our countries
Flight SU628 that made emergency landing in Bangkok reaches Phuket
The plane landed in Phuket at 07:31 (03:31 Moscow time)
Implementation of new UN resolution on Gaza may remain on paper only — Russian envoy
Since the beginning of the escalation in Gaza, the Council has already adopted three resolutions, Vasily Nebenzya noted
Russia may arm US enemies, just like Washington does with Ukraine — security official
"Now let the US and its allies feel the direct impact of the use of Russian weapons by third parties," Dmitry Medvedev said
Russian MFA says Russia won’t invade Ukraine, blames US for ‘aggressive plans’
Maria Zakharova said it was "absurd" to say Russia nurtured any aggressive plans about Ukraine
Ukrainian Armed Forces lost over 400 troops over day in Russia’s South battlegroup’s zone
The enemy lost more than 400 military personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, four vehicles, a 152-mm howitzer D-20, a 122-mm howitzer D-30 and a 105-mm M119 howitzer
US, Poland announce creation of info support group for Ukraine
According to the State Department, the US and Poland have also signed a memorandum of understanding on combating foreign disinformation
China ready to pool efforts with Russia to counter external forces — top diplomat
Wang Yi stressed that the development of relations with Russia is "a strategic choice made by the sides with due account of their fundamental interests and in conformity with global trends and the spirit of the times"
BRICS foreign ministers condemn terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall
On the evening of March 22, a terrorist attack was committed at the concert hall Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk
One of Ukrainian nationalist leaders Kokhanovsky liquidated near Volchansk — report
Kokhanovsky was a well-known figure of the Ukrainian nationalist movement, and a regular participant in the events arranged by nationalists
UNSC adopts US-sponsored resolution on Gaza ceasefire
The 15-member Security Council adopted the resolution in a 14-0 vote
Russian diplomat sees further militarization at EU in wake of von der Leyen’s election win
According to Kirill Logvinov, the political landscape at the EP remained largely unchanged
BRICS foreign ministers stress important role of G20 in economic cooperation
The ministers also reaffirmed that the consecutive G20 Presidencies of India, Brazil and South Africa from 2023 to 2025 lay a solid ground for addressing inequalities, imbalances and shortcomings in the global economy
Switzerland working with Russia on Ukraine conference preparations
"We have done everything we could to have Russia aboard," Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said
Some of F-16s transferred to Kiev to be deployed outside Ukraine
Sergey Golubtsov also said that Ukraine would need at least two Patriot air defense systems, two NASAMS air defense systems, and several self-propelled Gepard air defense systems to protect the F-16s’ airfields
Russian forces liberate village near border with Kursk Region — Chechen leader
According to Ramzan Kadyrov, the Ukrainian side sustained serious losses and was forced to retreat
All civilians gone from Artyomovsk, Soledar due to Ukraine's aggression — DPR head
Denis Pushilin noted that he had visited the liberated towns
Transnistria's belonging to Moldova saved it from Ukraine's aggression, ex-president says
Dodon said that in the future Transnistria will not be able to exist without Moldova, so "it is necessary to negotiate"
Zimbabwe will have incredible harvest this year thanks to Russian fertilizers — president
The country will need more supplies, and Russia gives lower prices and convenient payment methods than anywhere else, Emmerson Mnangagwa noted
Russian troops liberate 60% of DPR territory — Pushilin
The head of the region emphasized that the rest of the Donetsk People's Republic territory remaining under Kiev control needs to be liberated within the constitutional borders of the republic
BRICS foreign ministers call for peaceful settlement in Afghanistan — statement
They urged for more visible and verifiable measures in Afghanistan to ensure that the territory of Afghanistan is not used by terrorists
Chinese foreign minister lauds Russia’s efforts toward cooperation within expanded BRICS
Wang Yi is confident that the event underway in Nizhny Novgorod will "lay a solid basis for the first BRICS summit upon its expansion" as he said that the grouping was seeking to boost "allied cooperation"
Biden says Washington not authorizing strikes on Moscow, Kremlin
According to the US leader, the weapons can be used "in proximity to the border when they're being used on the other side of the border to attack specific targets in Ukraine"
Armenian opposition leader calls for gathering for protests on June 10
Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan has called on his supporters to gather for actions of disobedience on June 10 and keep on protesting for 96 hours to "impose their will" on the authorities
Korean Peninsula situation escalating due to US actions — Russian envoy
Georgy Zinovyev emphasized that the military maneuvers of the United States and South Korea are quite provocative, they are "aimed at working out the issue of decapitation of the top military and political leadership of North Korea"
Import-substituted SJ-100 aircraft starts certification flight tests — UAC
The UAC noted that the first flight took place at the airfield of the Gromov Flight Research Institute in Zhukovsky, Moscow region
Russian helicopters supplied to more than ten countries last year
Contracts for Russian aviation equipment amount to slightly less than a half of the total portfolio of Rosoboronexport contracts, CEO of the national arms export agency Alexander Mikheev said
BRICS foreign ministers call for releasing hostages held in Gaza Strip
The ministers also "called for the effective implementation of the relevant UNGA resolutions and UNSC resolution 2720 and for immediate safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale directly to the Palestinian civilian population"
West close to point of no return in Ukrainian conflict, clash with Russia looms — Orban
According to the prime minister, the danger of a new world war is growing
Majority in European Parliament to be pro-European, pro-Ukrainian — Kremlin spokesman
Elections to the 2024-2029 EP were held in all EU countries from June 6 to 9
Kremlin spokesman suggests asking Biden how it is that he ‘knows Putin for 40 years’
When he was a senator for Delaware, Joe Biden visited the USSR several times during the late 1970s, and Vladimir Putin was in his early 30s at that time and served in the KGB
Top Chinese diplomat calls on BRICS nations to settle crises through dialogue
Wang Yi called for resolute efforts to promote general peace and security
Press review: Far-right gains in EU Parliament and SPIEF-2024 breaks records
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 10th
Kremlin not regretting that invited mass media from unfriendly countries to meet Putin
There was the opinion that there should not be tie dialog with mass media representatives from unfriendly countries that could distort what they had heard at the meeting
Joint statement agreed upon by BRICS foreign ministers meeting in Nizhny Novgorod
The meeting is being held in Nizhny Novgorod on June 10 and 11
Russian troops liberate Staromayorskoye community in DPR over past day — top brass
Russian troops gained better ground and inflicted casualties on eight Ukrainian army brigades in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported
Ukraine fully governed, sponsored by West — Russian security official
Dmitry Medvedev also said that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz should repent before Ukrainians for "for his lies about imminent victory," for "devoting Ukrainians to destruction" and for "the revival of Nazism"
Russian troops make major advances in Avdeyevka area, says DPR
Russian troops have recently liberated the settlements of Netailovo and Umanskoye and improved their frontline positions in the Ocheretino direction, Denis Pushilin specified
Iran’s acting foreign minister accuses US of weaponizing dollar
"What can be viewed as the most important goal for BRICS is the reform of the Bretton Woods system, which has always been an obstacle to the progress of independent and developing countries," Ali Bagheri Kani said
Chechen leader demands harsh punishment for attackers of Emelianenko’s daughter
Kadyrov said those who assaulted the girl knew whose daughter she was
Russian troops use new anti-drone systems near Chasov Yar — DPR official
Igor Kimakovsky noted that the enemy had started using drones supplied by the West on the massive scale
Latest events show true face of West trying to impose its rules — Lavrov
The US and its allies do not give up on attempting to hold on to their slipping domination and slow down the objective processes of multipolarity being shaped, the Russian foreign minister noted
West already heard Putin's words about possible arming of its opponents — Kremlin
When asked whether it would be revealed to whom the Russian weapons would be delivered, Dmitry Peskov said that Russia "is not obliged to do so"
Turkish foreign minister meets with head of Russian foreign intelligence service in Moscow
It was earlier reported that Fidan also held talks with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu
BRICS top diplomats support comprehensive UN reformation — joint statement
The UN Security Council consists of 15 countries, including five permanent members (Russia, the United Kingdom, China, the United States and France)
BRICS countries working on platform for payments in national currencies
"The proactive work is underway on fulfillment of decisions of the Johannesburg summit of the last year," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted
Artyomovsk frontline needs to be pushed 25 km farther away to ensure security, says DPR
The DPR head said earlier that the Ukrainian army kept delivering intensive strikes on Artyomovsk and Soledar, which hindered recovery work
Russian, Ukrainian ombudspersons visit 1,700 Russian, Ukrainian POWs
Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said that they "agreed to hold simultaneous visits"
Russian, Egyptian warships to holds drills, practice maneuvering
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the ships that called at Alexandria are the Guards Missile Cruiser Varyag and frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov
About 30 countries want to join 'BRICS family' — Russian envoy to China
Igor Morgulov noted that BRICS members are bolstering coordination on key global issues, including at multilateral venues like the UN, G20 and the World Trade Organization
Africa will soon 'roar like a lion' — Zimbabwean President
Emmerson Mnangagwa stressed that Africa has the resources to "be independent, to reinvent itself, to use technology"
Vessel to replace Mikhail Somov to be built by 2029
"As for the deadlines that we set for ourselves, we must launch this vessel and put it into operation by 2029," Alexander Tsybulsky said
Putin calls for rapid modernization of Russian army
The Russian president stated that the world is seeing technological breakthroughs in almost all areas of life
Macron dissolves lower parliament house, appoints early elections
This statement can be seen as the acknowledgement of a crushing defeat of the presidential Renaissance Party at the elections to the European Parliament, where it won less votes (15.4%) than the opposition National Rally Party (32%)
Russian, South African top diplomats talk Pretoria's contribution to Ukraine settlement
The sides thoroughly discussed "topical issues of the Russian-South African strategic partnership focusing on the expansion of trade and economic cooperation"
Le Pen lays into Macron over comments that sending troops to Ukraine not ruled out
"Emmanuel Macron is playing military leader, but he is so careless about the lives of our children," Marine Le Pen stressed
Russia’s foreign trade surplus in January-April up by 18.8% to $50.5 bln
In the reporting period, Russia increased exports to Asian countries by 11% to $101.4 billion, imports from these countries decreased by 3% to $56.6 billion
Rosoboronexport plans to show modern military helicopters at HeliRussia 2024
The company will also present the latest lightweight multi-purpose guided missile 305E
Malawi vice president could have died in aircraft crash — report
According to verified reports, Chilima took off from the airport in the capital of Lilongwe and headed toward the Mzuzu Airport in the country’s north, before disappearing on the way back
Russia engages TOS-2 flamethrowers in Ukraine
220mm TOS-2 is a successor to TOS-1A with improved characteristics
Liberation of Staromayorskoye community blocks Ukrainian army reserves, says DPR
The Ukrainian army is suffering heavy casualties running into thousands of troops due to Russian heavy weapons’ intensive fire in that frontline area, Igor Kimakovsky noted
Ukraine's irrecoverable losses on frontline above half a million — former prime minister
Nikolay Azarov pointed to the negative impact of the armed conflict on the next generation of Ukrainians that has already manifested itself
Seven people injured by Ukrainian strikes at DPR in 24 hours
The Ukranian forces fired 129 munitions
BRICS countries stress importance of enhances use of national currencies in trade payments
The BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs and International Relations met on June 10, 2024, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russian Federation
Russia looking at all scenarios of special military operation — Putin
"At some point, Russia will have to begin to be in a hurry," the head of state noted
West wants to defeat Russia militarily to get access to its wealth — Hungarian premier
Orban recalled the period of the 1990s, when "Europeans were welcomed in Russia and managed to infiltrate the Russian economy, meeting no resistance"
BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting to be held in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod
Within the framework of the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, a separate meeting will also be held with the participation of a number of countries of the Global South and East
South African president to skip G7 summit in Italy
The G7 summit will be held at a closed resort near the Italian city of Bari on June 13-15
26 Ukrainian drones destroyed in Kursk Region in past day
A residential house in the village of Veseloye was damaged in a drone attack
FSB bomb technicians neutralize Ukrainian drones with guided air bombs in DPR
Over the past week, the FSB branch for the DPR detected and intercepted 237 Ukrainian drones, including strike and reconnaissance UAVs
Ukraine sustains over 1,000 casualties trying to hold the line in eastern Chasov Yar — DPR
According to the report, pressure on Ukrainian troops has intensified in the southern, southwestern and southeastern parts of the city
Hamas welcomes UNSC resolution on Gaza ceasefire
Group added that they "remain ready to cooperate with the mediators in indirect talks aimed at implementing the aforementioned provisions."
US border patrol to immediately deport migrants from Russia — newspaper
This measure will also be applied to migrants from Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan
Battlegroup North improves frontline positions over past 24 hours — top brass
Three Ukrainian field ammunition depots were destroyed
Twenty-two countries expected to take part in BRICS ministerial meeting — organizers
The majority of the participating countries are represented by ministers
Bank of Russia raises dollar rate on June 11 to 88.99 rubles — regulator
The official yuan exchange rate has not changed and amounted to 12.2213 rubles
Armenian parliament to consider government resignation motion on June 17
On Sunday evening, Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, the leader of the Tavush for the Motherland opposition movement, said that the opposition would initiate the process of impeachment of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in parliament while the people would support it outside the legislative body
BRICS economies managed to smash US hegemony, says Bolivian president
Luis Arce pointed out that his country eyes participation in BRICS, as this offers "tremendous prospects for transformation and transfiguration along with accelerated industrialization"
Kiev needs total military mobilization to do US bidding — senior diplomat
Ukraine’s scandalous law setting out new mobilization rules came into force on 18 May, with officials aiming to recruit hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians
BRICS foreign ministers reiterate commitment to combating terrorism — statement
The ministers called for zero tolerance to terrorism and rejected double standards in anti-terrorist activities
HeliRussia show features Golub bomber drone
The drone is already used in the Ukraine operation and batch production is prepared
European People's Party, which includes von der Leyen, wins the EP elections
Socialists are in second place with 135 mandates, while liberals are in third place with 80 mandates
US believes it is the right moment to wreck Russia — Kremlin spokesman
Ukraine, which is supported by the United States, is "a minuscule tool in this existential struggle," Dmitry Peskov said
Apple unveils iOS 18 with updated and new functions in existing apps
Changes have been made to the messages application - now you can send messages later and format text (underline, strikethrough, etc.)
Power in Ukraine usurped, Russia ready to look for who to negotiate with — Putin
The Russian president mentioned "the terms that we agreed on when we started those negotiations in Minsk and then in Istanbul, and not based on some inventions"
Russia becomes second main supplier of LNG to Spain in May — Enagas
Earlier, Enagas reported that Spain purchased 72,690 GWh of Russian LNG in 2023, up from 53,859 GWh in 2022
Russia has numerous questions to US resolution on ceasefire in Gaza — UN envoy
The authors have not informed the UN Security Council about the details of the deal, Vasily Nebenzya noted
G7 countries intend to warn small Chinese banks against alleged ties with Russia — Reuters
"Leaders gathering at the June 13-15 summit in Italy hosted by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are expected to focus heavily during their private meetings on the threat posed by burgeoning Chinese-Russian trade to the fight in Ukraine, and what to do about it," Reuters reported
Yemeni Houthis claim members of ‘American-Israeli spy network’ arrested
According to the Yemeni official, the arrested individuals were working in the US embassy in Sana’a
Key ministers retain posts in India's new Cabinet
On June 9, Narendra Modi and members of his cabinet were sworn in, but the ministerial composition was unknown
Ship catches fire after being hit by projectile in Gulf of Aden — UK Navy
The captain reported no casualties
Showroom on fire in northern Moscow
No injured people were immediately reported
HeliRussia showcases unmanned helicopter to fight sea drones
The helicopter is armed with a remotely controlled turret with 7.62mm machinegun, a system of uninterrupted supply of 550 cartridges, eight air missiles and 16 antitank bombs
Zelensky describes situation in DPR as most tenuous for Ukrainian forces
Earlier, Ukraine’s General Staff reported the fiercest fighting near Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region and Kurakhovo in the DPR
